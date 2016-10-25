Laugh riot this

Post the district reorganisation, an audio clip featuring a conversation between two persons impersonating village novices has listeners in splits.

The audio doing the rounds on WhatsApp has a partly urbanised villager asking his friend/relative if he is willing to work as Jangam district Collector. Yadadri district is offered as another choice! The latter chooses Jangam as it is closer to his own village. Then the former says he already got his letter as Revenue Divisional Officer, and it only takes a recommendation letter from the sarpanch of the village to get the job of the Collector, and Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 4,000 as bribe.

Needless to say, shortage of IAS officers to head all the districts after they were trebled, prompted the maker of the audio clip into making this spoof.

Crying foul

“Every day, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao comes up with a new plan and you prominently display it as a banner on the front pages...but people have come to see through the game,” cried BJP leader and MLA G. Kishan Reddy. Even while criticising the ruling dispensation, he seemed to be cut up with the media for reports appearing to be supportive of the government.

Mr. Reddy was of the opinion that the farmers are already disillusioned with the government, but so are the students, contract employees, and even the regular staff, because several promises were not fulfilled. The claim of the ruling TRS party coming back to power in the next Assembly elections according to some ‘surveys’ and published in a few publications and news channels too came up for comment. “I will believe the surveys if it is done by other channels and publications,” he said, cheekily.

Not so obsolete

“Who goes to the post office?” — this is most likely the reply one would expect if you enquire about one. Emails and digital modes of communication have made the age-old postal system of sending letters extremely rare, but there is another reason why people have started flocking to the post offices.

Recently, the Central government announced that pulses at subsidised prices would be sold through the post offices. This caught the attention of the public. At one of the post offices in the city, one hassled clerk was heard saying to a visitor, “we do not sell pulses here. People are coming here to buy pulses and vegetables more than stamps.” As it turns out, the stocks are yet to reach the post offices.

Swathi Vadlamudi,

V. Geetanath,

Rahul Devulapalli