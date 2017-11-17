Reopening of Nizam Sugar Factory sought

The Bodhan town bandh was observed on Thursday in response to the call given by the Nizam Sugar Factory (NSF) Protection Committee demanding reopening of the factory and payment of salary arrears for employees and workers evoked a partial response and passed off peacefully.

The NSFPC members Raghavulu, Mallesh, Sankar Goud, Gangadarappa, Shaik Babu, Varadaiah and Kumara Swami were among those who were arrested when they staged rasta roko at the railway gate.

The protection committee headed by Raghavulu was formed with members of all Opposition parties and peasant associations.

The NSFPC members said that families of employees and workers were starving with the factory remaining closed for the last two years and they were not being paid salaries. Despite, several agitations and representations the Government was silent and took no initiative to reopen the factory.

They said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leadership which promised to take over the Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days of its coming to power in the new State, was shockingly mute over the issue.