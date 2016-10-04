Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary slammed the State government accusing it of miserably failing to check the “fake seed trade” and aggravating the plight of farmers hit by the government’s apathy and the vagaries of nature.

M Renuka, the chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests, was speaking at a meeting held at Beerolu in Tirumalayapalem mandal after laying the foundation stone for a CC road under the MPLAD scheme on Monday.

Referring to the spurious seed menace, she alleged that over 2,400 chilli growers suffered enormous losses due to the failure of their chilli crops grown in over 10,000 acres across the district this season. “The fake seed companies hoodwinked gullible farmers by selling them spurious seeds in connivance with the errant officials,” she charged.

“If the government fails to take action against the seed companies responsible for the illegal seed trade, we will resort to direct action to drive the errant distributors away from the district,” she warned. The State government is spending Rs. 100 crore in the name of “Bathukamma celebrations” leaving behind the distressed farmers in dire straits. “Why do we need the government's seal of approval to celebrate our traditional festival ?”, she asked. Later, she laid stone for another CC road at a tribal hamlet under Kakaravai gram panchayat in the same mandal.