Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdary has reiterated that she would contribute her mite to improve the infrastructure facilities at Kendriya Vidyalaya near Polepalli in Khammam rural mandal. She participated in an interactive session with the students, parents and the staff of the Kendriya Vidyalaya on the premises of the school here on Wednesday. Responding to the pleas made by the parents of some students, she said she would strive to ensure sanction of additional land, construction of new classrooms, an auditorium, and approach road by taking up the matter with the government agencies concerned. She appreciated the students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya for excelling in academics as well as in sports like archery and gymnastics. The budding archers and gymnasts of the school urged Ms Renuka to ensure sports equipment and requisite infrastructure facilities to give a fillip to sports sactivities in the school.