Remembering the brave:(clockwise) Policemen paying tribute to the martyred cops at the Police Commemoration Day in Sangareddy on Friday; a father showing a picture of his martyred son in Karimnagar; Family members paying homage to police personnel who died on duty in Khammam; staff of the 12th battalion paying floral tribute to the martyrs at Anneparthi in Nalognda district.— PHOTOS: Mohd. Arif, Thakur Ajay Pal Singh, G.N. RAO, and Singam Venkataramana

State observes Police Commemoration Day

Commending the role of the police in maintaining internal peace in the face of multifarious challenges, the speakers at the Police Commemoration Day ceremony held here on Friday paid homage to slain police personnel who laid down their lives for the country.

Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Shahnawaz Qasim, among others, offered floral tributes to the police martyrs’ memorial at a ceremony held at the Police Parade grounds here.

The participants observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

Family members of the martyred policemen also attended the ceremony.

Special Correspondent from Rajanna-Sircilla adds: The police machinery of the newly formed Rajanna-Sircilla district observed the Police Commemoration Day at the interior Lingampet village of Chandurthi mandal by paying floral tributes to the martyrs.

The Chandurthi police had constructed a martyr’s memorial in memory of Sub-Inspector Srinivasa Rao and 16 other civilians who were killed by extremists in the mandal in February 2014. The memorial came in handy for the new district to celebrate the first Police Commemoration Day.

Participating in the celebrations, Vemulawada legislator Ch. Ramesh Babu said the government should engage the youth in various employment opportunities to reduce the crime rate. He called upon the people to play an active role in the development of villages.

Stating that he had released Rs. 30 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras in Vemulawada to keep a tab on crime, he promised double-bedroom houses to the families of the martyrs.

Mr. Babu also promised to construct a compound wall and borewell around the memorial.

Collector Krishna Bhaskar said that the police personnel from other States were showing interest in working in the Telangana State Police Department.

Superintendent of Police Vishwajit K. said that eight personnel sacrificed their lives in Sircilla district. The dignitaries distributed clothes to the orphans of the police-adopted Sanugula village in the mandal.

Adilabad Special Correspondent adds: In what was the first major official programme to be observed in the four districts carved out from Adilabad, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Vikram Jeet Duggal paid homage to the police martyrs at Mandamarri in Mancherial district in connection with the Police Commemoration Day.

A martyrs column in memory of the personnel who laid their lives in the line of duty was inaugurated at Mandamarri in the presence of Mancherial DCP John Wesley and ACP A. Ramana Reddy.

In Adilabad, Collector Jyothi Buddha Prakash, district Judge G. Udaya Gowri, and Superintendent M. Sreenivas paid homage to 55 martyred police personnel at the martyrs column in AR headquarter. They laid wreaths while a contingent of policemen presented a smruthi parade.

At Nirmal, homage was paid to the martyrs at the SP office by Housing Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and SP Vishnu S. Warrier.

A martyrs column was also established for the purpose.

Kumram Bheem district saw homage being paid at the ZP school ground, with Asifabad and Sirpur MLAs Kova Laxmi and Koneru Konappa, MLC Puranam Satish, Collector M. Champalal, and SP Sunpreet Singh laying wreaths. The kin of 14 martyrs were given gifts to honour the personnel.

Karimnagar Special Correspondent adds: Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender praised the police for the maintenance of law and order in Telangana.

Participating as the chief guest at the Police Commemoration Day celebrations at the police headquarters in Karimnagar town, the Minister placed a wreath at the police martyrs memorial.

The police presented an smruthi parade. Additional Commissioner T. Annapurna read out the names of police martyrs who sacrificed their live for the cause of society.

In Ramagundam of Peddapalli district, Inspector General of Police Y. Nagi Reddy participated in the Police Commemoration Day celebrations at Ramagundam police commissionerate.

The IG, along with Commissioner of Police Vikramjeet Duggal and families of police martyrs, planted saplings at Smrith Vanam. The Commissioner also inaugurated a blood donation camp.

Nizamabad Special Correspondent adds: “No one can evaluate the sacrifices made police personnel who discharge their duties with an aim to protect democracy and the society, even while not caring for their lives. Therefore, it is our responsibility to remember their services for at least one day every year,” said Collector Yogitha Rana.

Addressing the gathering of police personnel, their families, and the general public at the Police Parade ground in connection with the Police Commemoration Day, she said that it was the duty of every citizen of the country to recall the sacrifices made by the police and other forces.

Commissioner of Police Kartikeya said a total of 473 police personnel lost their lives this year across the country while on duty.

Earlier, Ms. Rana, Mr. Kartikeya, and Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy district, N. Swetha paid homage to the police martyrs by laying wreaths at the obelisk.