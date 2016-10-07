This Prakash Raj-directed film makes for a decent watch

This is a remake of the Malayalam movie Shutter written and directed by Joy Mathew. This concept in Mana Voori Ramayanam has a nice message, not to be judgemental or not to take people at their face value. There are two main characters — a good-natured sex-worker (Priyamani) and Bhujangam (Prakash Raj) who wears spotless clothes, sports gold accessories and carries a heavy wallet; he unabashedly flaunts his status and his pseudo love for drama or God. He is a chauvinist and quickly loses his temper when the women in the house don’t pay heed to his words and loses no opportunity in using his acerbic tongue to regulate them and often talks of pride and self respect.

We are told Bhujangam had earned money in the Middle East and has settled down in the village and is currently enticing an auto driver with a job in the Arab country. Bhujangam owns some commercial property and lets out the rooms to shops, one of it is leased to the auto driver Siva (Satya) with whom he hangs out regularly. A twist in the tale happens when a drunk Bhujangam spots a sex-worker and wants to spend the night with her. Though he initially is excited with the idea, he backtracks later. Siva locks them up in his room to let them have some fun but doesn’t turn up as he gets arrested in a drunken driving case. How a friendship develops between the two and how they come out of the locked home forms rest of the story.

Pridhvi gives out by far the best performance in his career, as a director struggling to get the dates of a hero.

The narration is slow but the content is concise. Priyamani is perfect and lends gravitas to her role and Prakash Raj in the process of directing, suddenly loses grip as an actor in the second half of the story. He could have been more expressive as a trapped and erring family man caught in an embarrassing situation. There is poetic justice towards the end and the little known supporting actors do a fine job. Music and cinematography is good and art work is perfect lending plenty of authenticity to the story. The finale is the one to watch out for, the writer unfolds the good and the bad in equal measure deftly showing the irony of human behaviour. The film moves slowly and tests our patience at times..you would want to rush to the door and unlock it, unable to take the prolonged scene. Otherwise, Ma Voori Ramayanam makes a decent watch, without being preachy.

- Y. Sunita Chowdhary

Mana Voori Ramayanam

Cast: Prakash Raj, Priyamani

Director: Prakash Raj

Music: Ilayaraja