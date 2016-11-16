Tess Hamilton, a graduate from New Hampshire, is here on a fellowship researching on societies retaining congeniality that helps people coexist

Culturally, the country may have lost much in aping the West but, it has, to a greater extent, retained the congeniality and consonance within communities and societies which helps people coexist in harmony. Tess Hamilton, a fresh graduate from New Hampshire in the USA, who is making enquiries at present on the framework for conviviality in India is sort of rediscovering this fact.

“Beauty does not come from the West,” declared the 22-year-old graduate in Earth Sciences as she mentally compared the results of her ongoing enquiries in India on societal cohesion with the situation back home. “Before coming to India, I had unsuccessfully looked for answers to relevant questions in Iceland, Denmark and Scotland,” she recalled her recent experience. Ms. Hamilton came to India on the Thomas J. Watson Fellowship programme which allows recent graduates to travel abroad and inquire into the subject of their choice for one year. She was in Kala Ashram, Adilabad, during the recent Kala Vishwa Darshanam programme meeting different kinds of people, including folk artistes and tribal artisans as part of her research. Sporting a saree in the manner in which women in rural areas of Adilabad do, Ms. Hamilton found relevance in the way the scroll painting storytellers went about their job at Kala Ashram during the programme. “These stories are a reminder of where you come from,” she opined.

“I want to prioritise how to live in harmony with others and choose the kind of food I want,” the environmental enthusiast revealed about the rationale behind her research. “The camaraderie seen among people living together is more important to me than questions like what job I do after graduating,” she added. The youngster is actually a product of what she calls a cooperative wherein six young couples live together on a farm located in the remote Monadnock in New Hampshire raising children collectively. It is here that she learnt about making choices like the kind of food that she eats. “Despite the harmony in society here, I found that people here are fascinated with the Western culture. This needs to be tempered,” Ms. Hamilton opined while expressing concern with regard to the phenomenon.