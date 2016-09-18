From Page 1

Reasons behind Praveen’s death are not yet known, but notes he had scribbled in a book triggered speculation that lack of communication skills was one of the factors. Some of the sentences in the notes in transliteration form read like this: ‘Why I am getting a feeling that I am lonely ...Why I am so lazy .... Sometimes, I feel angry against myself’’.

“We need to speak with his family members and classmates to ascertain the reasons,” the police said. Praveen completed his graduation in Fine Arts from Venkateshwara College at Madhapur. He and Raj were classmates there too. Both joined the PG course in UoH. Addressing the media later, the university professor, Vipin Srivastava, said teachers had no clue about the reasons behind his death. He was coping well with the course and never expressed any difficulty with his teachers, Mr. Srivastava said. He denied charges from some quarters that negligence of university officials resulted in his suicide. Praveen’s father Narsimhulu is a retired BHEL employee. His elder brother Naveen works with HBL company at Shadnagar. They belong to Mudiraj community of OBC, the police said. Based on a complaint lodged by Raj, police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.