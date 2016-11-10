With the ban of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming into effect from Tuesday midnight, it was the real estate sector that was the worst hit. Those who had already signed agreements with land owners for purchase of land were not coming forward to complete the deal, stating that it was not possible to mobilise huge amounts in the current scenario.

“Being a real estate agent, we make agreements with land owners and buyers. We are receiving calls from buyers that it will be difficult to arrange new denominations, as they have already arranged the payment in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denominations. It may take some time, maybe six months to a year, for things to come back to normal,” said Lakshman, a real estate agent from Sangareddy. “In this business, more than 70 per cent transactions involve black money. If someone buys land, the amount equal to registration value will be paid by white money, while the remaining amount will be paid in black. Neither the buyer nor the seller shows this amount in the account. This is a well known secret,” said Yadagiri, another agent.

Venkatesh, a real estate agent, said dealings have came to a standstill.