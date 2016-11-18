: The Lok Satta district unit has flayed the Roads and Buildings authorities for lethargy in completing the beautification works on main roads in the town.

It was also unhappy with the progress of installation of LED central lights in spite of poles being in place for the past six months.

In a press note here on Thursday, Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas and general secretary Prakash Holla stated that the main roads from Court Crossroads to RTC Workshop and to Mancherial Crossroads and the railway station turned dark as the authorities had not installed street lights.

Flaying the municipal authorities for the neglect of the Housing Board Colony in providing basic amenities such as roads and drainages, they said that the function halls in Kashmirgadda locality were posing serious health hazards to the colony residents.

The smoke emanating from the kitchens and also high-decibel sound from the music systems were inconveniencing the people.

The Lok Satta district leaders urged Mayor S. Ravinder Singh to organise a public debate on the civic amenities in the town.

Karimnagar civic body criticised for failing to provide basic amenities in colonies, maintain them