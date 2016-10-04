Rangoli competition will be conducted for women under the aegis of the Telugu Official Language and Cultural Department at DSA ground here and at the Angadi Bazar Ground at Kamareddy on October 7, from 9 a.m. onwards, according to District Collector Yogitha Rana.

District BC Welfare Officer Vimala Devi would act as the nodal officer for the competition.

Three best rangolis at both the places would be given cash prizes of Rs. 5,000; Rs. 3,000; and Rs. 2,000 respectively.

The MEPMA, the IKP and the ICDS authorities and the SHG members were asked to make the event a great success.