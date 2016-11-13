The community from UP makes beautiful carpets, doormats out of discarded clothes

The ancient tradition of making something useful out of useless things continues, at least in some corners of India, and it can be seen in the work of a group of Muslim weavers from Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh who are camping in Adilabad town at present. These weavers specialise in making durries or carpets and doormats out of any kind of discarded clothes which are as attractive as those that are produced on power or handlooms.

“The weaver community of Rampur is the only maker of such type of products in the country,” claimed Md. Faizan, one of the senior weavers in the group, camping in Adilabad. “We call it khaddi carpets after the name of the simple loom designed by us,” he revealed as he started talking about his trade.

“We actually do not sell carpets but make for our customers from the used clothes which they bring to us. We only charge them for our labour which depends on the size of the carpet they order,” added Md. Harun, another senior weaver within the group.

For making a 3x6 ft durrie, about 1-kg of cloth is consumed and the quantum increases as the size of the product increases. For a carpet of the size of 8x10 ft, the weavers charge Rs.1,300, the highest they do within their range which starts at Rs.150. The door mats cost about Rs. 30 each towards labour charges but the weavers make a pack of five for Rs. 150. The quantum of cloth required is quite meagre.

The khaddi loom is an invention, or rather improvisation, done by the weaver community of Rampur and Moradabad. The loom is operated by a couple of foot pedals.

The discarded clothes are shredded into long strips which are weaved into the form and size of a durrie on the loom. “Wherever needed, we add some cotton but the fabric strips are usually coloured according to the design,” Faizan points out.