Members of the Muslim community, under the banner of different organisations, took out a huge rally here on Saturday, appealing to the Government of India and others not to interfere in Muslim Personal Law.

In a memorandum submitted to the Joint Collector A. Ravinder Reddy, for forwarding it to the Government, they pointed out that there are many religions in India like Jainism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and while nobody was interfering in their religious matters, then why only in the case of Islam they questioned.

“Indian Muslims, either men or women, would never accept the intervention of anyone in their Personal Law. We strongly oppose the alleged efforts to amend the Muslim Personal Law to bring about the Common Civil Code,” said Karimuddin Kamal, representative of the community.