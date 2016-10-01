The Rajbhasha Pakhwada (Fortnight) at NTPC Ramagundam concluded on Thursday night with the conduct of colourful cultural programmes and distribution of prizes among the winners of different competitions.

Corporation Executive Director Prasant Kumar Mohapatra was the chief guest and inaugurated the exhibition where excellent models in Rajbhasha were displayed. Major attraction of the closing ceremony was “Rangeelo Rajasthan” a cultural programme by Nad Sadhan, Institute of Indian Music and Research Centre, Jaipur (Rajasthan) which mesmerized everyone with its excellent performance.