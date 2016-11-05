Collector D Krishna Bhaskar has said that the Rajanna-Sircilla district has more than one crore cubic meters of sand reserves in various parts and promised to supply adequate quantity of sand for the construction of ongoing irrigation projects and other government schemes in the district.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Friday, he said that they would supply sand from the sand-reaches to the project sites without giving scope for any irregularities and ensure accountability. The authorities have sought one lakh cubic meters of sand for the construction of Kaleshwaram lift project for the package works of 10 to 18, two lakh cubic meters for Sripada Yellampalli project, 20 lakh cubic meters for Mid Manair Dam and 1,000 cubic meters for Mission Bhagiratha works.