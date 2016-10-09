Incessant rains dampened the spirits of Bhathukamma festivities disheartening the womenfolk in various parts of Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Already, the celebration of main Bathukamma festival was marred by controversies whether to celebrate on Saturday or Sunday. Following the instructions of the priests in the respective localities, majority of womenfolk celebrated the festival on Saturday. Some others would be celebrating the festival on Sunday also.

The sudden rains that started Friday continued even on Saturday evening hurting the sentiments of the womenfolk, who were eagerly waiting to play the Bathukamma festivities on the ninth and concluding day of the festival on Saturday. The womenfolk decorated the Bathukammas by arranging various varieties of flowers for the festival since morning. But, the heavy rains on Saturday evening forced majority of them to remain indoors.

The rains had also disappointed people of Karimnagar town following the disruption of power supply due to breakdown in some parts of the town which was restored late evening.

Several low-lying areas were inundated with flood waters following the incessant rains since Friday evening. The roads suffered further damage in the town due to rains.