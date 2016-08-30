Farmers in Adilabad district on Monday got some respite from the anxiety of last week owing to a rather prolonged dry spell. Almost all mandals received some rainfall which will help in saving crops from withering.
The current spell of rain has increased the number of mandals which received excess rainfall from 4 to 11. The number of mandals which received normal rainfall has gone up to 34.
