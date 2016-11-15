Md. Faiz Khan speaks about the relevance of cows in Indian ethos through his famous story of the cow.

The small audience that had gathered at Kala Ashram in Adilabad on the chilly evening of November 13 did seem eager to listen to what Md. Faiz Khan had to say about the relevance of cows in Indian ethos through his famous ‘Gau Katha,’ or the story of the cow. There was some anxiety too, as the well known lecturer-turned-narrator from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, had even courted controversy for doing so earlier, being a Muslim that he is.

The topic of the cow has, of late, evoked strong emotions, often carrying religious overtones from those concerned. “Such people would definitely change their view if they listen to what Mr. Khan has to say about the importance and pertinence of the indigenous variety of cow in environment protection,” said Rupesh Pandey, journalist from Varanasi who is closely associated with the narrator in his work.

“At present, cow is the only means to protect nature,” said the bearded raconteur as he started reading the Gau Katha. “Our fertile land has been polluted heavily by indiscriminate use of chemicals, and the only solution to reverse this is by using cow dung,” Mr. Khan asserted, before delving into the beneficial composition of cow dung and urine.

“It is a proven fact that petting the cow on its hump or the neck regulates blood pressure in humans,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu . “Living with cows is also known to keep many a disease away.”

“It is the almighty who directed me to quit my job and take this task up,” he said. Speaking about his early days while writing the book, he said, “I studied the cow and participated in discourses on the bovine animal, and meditated too to give my Gau Katha a proper shape.”

Mr. Khan was born to speak, his talent having been honed during his school and college days when he participated in literary competitions.

“It is God’s gift,” is how he defines his talent, which is the second most impressive part of his oeuvre — the first being his command of Hindu epics and mythology, of course with respect to the role of cows.

The storyteller is confident when it comes answering questions. “I have faced much opposition, but it does not deter me as I am pushing an agenda to protect nature,” he said.