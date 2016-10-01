The District Congress Committee president K Mruthyunjayam has demanded that the government take action against irrigation officials responsible for the breach of Mid Manair Dam earth dam instead of abolishing the contract alone.

Talking to newsmen here on Friday, he alleged that the government was trying to cover up its mistakes in the execution of MMD earth dam by simply cancelling the contract work and calling for fresh tenders. He charged that the State government had allocated the contract work for the earth dam for MMD on nomination basis for ‘commissions’. When the government decided to store three tmcs of water in the MMD, why it had not taken adequate steps for the protection of the project from breaches, he questioned.