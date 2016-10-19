A roundtable organised by the District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Tuesday resolved to spearhead a joint struggle involving all the Opposition parties including the Left parties demanding adequate compensation to farmers who suffered due to spurious chilli seeds and action against the ‘masterminds’ behind the fake seed racket.

The DCC president A Satyam presided over the roundtable conference.

The leaders of the Congress, CPI, TDP, CPI (M), CPI (ML-ND), BJP and other organisations representing farmers attended the meeting.

The roundtable decided to organise joint demonstrations and meetings in all the mandal headquarters all over the district under the aegis of the ‘all-party’ mandal committees to press for compensation to the aggrieved farmers on October 22.It has further resolved to hold a district level demonstration in Khammam on October 26.

Speaking at the roundtable, TPCC president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka slammed the authorities concerned for allowing unscrupulous chilli seed companies to peddle spurious seeds thereby exacerbating the woes of farmers already hit hard by vagaries of nature.