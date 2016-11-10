Pradhan Manthri Surakshith Matritva Abhiyan inauguratedin Rajanna Sircilla district

Collector D. Krishna Bhaskar urged the government medical fraternity to instil confidence among people by providing better medicare in government hospitals.

Speaking after inaugurating the Pradhan Manthri Surakshith Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), a scheme for providing free health check-up for pregnant women at Vemulawada primary health centre on Wednesday, the Collector said that the district administration would provide all assistance to encourage more institutional deliveries in government hospitals for the benefit of people.

He informed the pregnant women in the district to avail free medical check-up at the medical camp.

District Medical and Health Officer Ramesh said that they would conduct free health check-up for pregnant women, including blood grouping, scanning, blood sugar and other tests under the PMSMA programme every month. He called upon the pregnant women to utilise the 108 ambulance services to reach a hospital for delivery.

District Social Welfare Officer Saraswathi, IMA Vemulawada chapter president Padmalatha and others empowered the pregnant women on proper medical treatment and consuming nutritious food for a healthy delivery.

The doctors treated more than 200 pregnant women on the occasion and distributed medicine. Deputy DM&HO P. Chandrashekhar, medical officers Ramesh and Mohan Rao were also present.