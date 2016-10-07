National » Telangana

MULUG (Warangal District), October 7, 2016
Updated: October 7, 2016 07:39 IST

Protesters stone buses at Mulug demanding new district

  • Special Correspondent
Democratic protest:The police lathi-charge protesters demanding new district in Mulgu, Warangal district, on Thursday.— Photo: M. Murali
Hundreds of persons belonging to all political parties, people’s organisation stage rasta roko on NH 163

Hundreds of activists belonging to various political parties went berserk here on Thursday pelting stones at the buses and blocking the National Highway demanding Mulug as separate district named after Sammakka Sarakka.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several people were injured in the lathicharge, five sustained fractures and scores of them were shifted to local government hospital.

Unrelenting mob

The tension that began at 10 a.m. continued till evening and even at 7 p.m. the mob remained unrelenting till the police lost their patience.

Former MLAs D Sitakka (TDP) and Podem Veeraiah (Congress) and several others were arrested.

The ruling party activists also joined the protest.

Members of various peoples organisations, political parties, Bar Association and others participated.

Over 6,000 people squatted on the NH 163 at Mulug town demanding creation of Sammakka Saralamma district.

The Congress party leaders who took out rallies and staged dharna on NH 163 at Mulug town staged a mock funeral of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister A Chandulal with tonsured heads.

The police arrested more than 60 protestors and they were let off later.

TDP leader and former MLA D Sitakka demanded that Minister A Chandulal and MP A Sitaram Naik resign and express their solidarity with the people demanding new district with Mulug as headquarters.

Meanwhile, the local Bar Association president B Chandraiah and two other members launched an indefinite hunger strike in support of the demand.

The protests would be intensified if government fails to create Sammakka Saralamma district, the leaders vowed.

Telangana
