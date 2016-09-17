‘Normal childhood’ for

Veena-Vani sought

Veena and Vani, the conjoined twins, were being confined to Niloufer Hospital and should be allowed a normal childhood, a city-based NGO said.

Activists of Helping Hand Foundation held a protest outside the hospital on Friday holding placards that called for ‘freeing’ the conjoined twins. Veena and Vani have remained in the hospital for a decade since 2006 when they were first brought there for separation. However, despite numerous evaluations, the twins remained joined as their separation has been deemed risky.