The demonstration launched by the municipal employees protesting against the alleged attack by 26th division Corporator Ezaz Hussain on town planning supervisor Satyanarayana, in front of the municipal corporation office, entered the fourth day, here on Tuesday.

Employees and workers of the civic body continued to observe pen down and sat for dharna. Government employees under the banner of the TNGOs’ Association expressed solidarity with the striking municipal employees and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused corporator.