Activists oppose State government’s decision to construct three electricity sub-stations

Environmentalists, walkers and the student community has protested against the State government’s decision to construct three electricity sub-stations, at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, on the grounds of Satavahana University Arts College and SRR Government Degree and PG College in Karimnagar town.

Already, the sprawling SRR Government Degree and PG College grounds had shrunk due to encroachment by departments like electricity for the sub-station, municipal corporation for the construction of over-head tank and commissioner’s residence-cum-camp office and auditorium and the Social Welfare Department for the construction of a hostel building.

Similarly, the Arts College Grounds and Old High School Grounds were encroached upon with the construction of District Common Examination Board (DCEB) office cum commercial buildings, office of the Intermediate Board, Hostel for boys, premises for Lecturers’ Association and Science Museum, among others.

Besides, most of the time the available ground was being leased out to private firms for organizing exhibitions denying sportspersons access to the playground.

No space for sport

The Arts College Grounds are known for producing several football and hockey players from the district. But, now with the shrinking of the ground, there are hardly any sport activities there. On the other hand, the electricity authorities have decided to erect a sub-station on the premises of Satavahana University without securing any permission from the authorities forcing the students to launch an agitation.

When Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Etala Rajender visited the Arts College premises to lay foundation stone for the construction of sub-station on Wednesday, the local walkers’ association members opposed the decision. They urged the government to relocate the sub-station to some other place and provide a lung-space for the people of the town to walk and conduct sports activities.

In a press note here today, Lok Satta district president N Srinivas flayed the electricity authorities for laying foundation stones for the construction of sub-stations without securing permission from any educational institution.

He demanded that the electricity authorities should provide compensation to the educational institutions for the erection of sub-stations.