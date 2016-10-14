: Expressing concern over the growing clamour for protectionism in the developed world such as in the United States, Finance minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, said the spill-over impact of such policies on other countries would be ‘extremely adverse’.

Mr. Jaitley, however, also said he hoped that such concerns would abate once the elections in the U.S. were over. “I do believe that there are trends in the world today which on the surface do indicate that the world, at least a part of the developed world, is moving towards protectionism,” Mr. Jaitley said at BRICS seminar on Investment Flows.

“These worries are real because of the fact that if developed countries see a trend of protectionism, the spillover impact of those policies on other parts of the world could be extremely adverse,” he said.

The finance minister, however, refrained from taking any specific names, such as U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has been vocal about protectionism.

Like the post-Brexit British who want to remain an open economy, such threats in the U.S. would also die down once the poll heat is over, he said. The U.S. presidential elections are slated for November 8.

“My own experience has been that (despite) some statement made during the elections, the burden of governance subsequently brings about a change. It’s happened in elections the world over including in the United States,” Mr. Jaitley said.

“The tenor of the debate is protectionist during the elections and after that you get back to business as usual. So we have to keep our fingers crossed this time and hope that the tenor of free trade returns once the heat of the elections itself is over,” he added.