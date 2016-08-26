Industrial clusters and educational institutes fall under proposed Sangareddy district while Medak has nothing but two tourism spots.

After trifurcation of the district, will Medak (proposed to be a new district) face tough times? Many believe so.

The district is proposed to get trifurcated into Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy.

Sangareddy will be the biggest district among the three with 23 mandals covering 612 villages.

Major industrial giants like Bharath Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharath Dynamics Limited (BDL), Ordinance Factory, IDA Bollaram, Pashamylaram, Patancheru and the proposed National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) would fall under the proposed Sangareddy district.

Also, prestigious educational institutes such as GITAM University, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) and Agriculture Engineering College would also become part of the district.

The Mumbai National Highway passing through the district would be an advantage as well while the district is in close proximity to the State capital, Hyderabad.

In case of Siddipet, it would have 19 mandals with 405 villages.

Advantage Medak

Being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao from Gajwel and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao from the district headquarters would prove an advantage for the district. The yet-to-be established horticulture university at Mulugu would attract students.

But with Medak as a district, it has to strive hard to trigger development as it has no industrial clusters. The tourism spots that can be developed here are Medak church and Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple. Surprisingly, the proposed district has only 14 mandals.

“It will take another two decades for Medak to develop on par with Siddipet and Sangareddy. Probably, it may not reach the level that both the proposed districts are already at,” said a revenue officer, on condition of anonymity.

“We so far had talked about backwardness at Narayanakhed. Soon we will be talking the same about the proposed Medak district,” said Muralidhar, a resident of Medak town.