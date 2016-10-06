With the State Government announcing formation of new Sircilla district succumbing to the pressures from agitationists, the district administration has started identification of buildings and premises for housing of various government offices in Sircilla textile town.

District Collector Neetu Prasad along with RDO Shyamlal Prasad on Wednesday inspected various buildings including agriculture marketyard, Dr. C. Narayana Reddy Auditorium, CESS building, Krushi Bhavan, RDO, ICDS, Retired Employees Union Building, SC\ST and women residential buildings, Beedi godown, Textile Park and other institutions for the identification and location of the government offices.

The Collector also inspected the DSP office, Sircilla police station and Sub-registrar offices and instructed the RDO to submit a report for the housing of the offices. Deputy SP P. Sudhakar and others were also present.