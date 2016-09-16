Most of the private lands which were distributed among beneficiaries were purchased by ruling party leaders at a low cost and sold to the govt. at a higher cost

The State Government has ordered an inquiry into the scam ridden land purchase scheme for landless SCs in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts which has cost the exchequer dearly. The irregularities on which a report was sought from respective district administrations relates to collusion between employees and officials of SC Corporation, Revenue departments and public representatives.

Buttapur, a nondescript sleepy village in Kadem mandal of Adilabad district, has now become the symbol of scam in the land purchase scheme which envisages assignment of three acres of land to landless dalit families. The issue of involvement of local public representatives raised such a stink that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly had to intervene in the matter.

The inquiry, to be conducted by the Vigilance and Enforcement Department, was actually ordered two months back, much before Buttapur came into news. A report of the State Intelligence department on the status of the land purchase scheme around that time had alleged that most of the private lands which were or are to be distributed among the beneficiaries were purchased by local ruling party leaders at a low cost and sold it to the government at a higher cost.

The note appended to the inquiry order clearly states that while the land value in the district ranges between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 75,000 per acre, political leaders in collusion with Tahsildars concerned sold it to the government for a whopping Rs. 4 lakh per acre. In Adilabad district, where the government distributed about 530 acres of land, the scam would amount to nearly Rs. 20 crore going by the value quoted in the note.

Paying commission

There are several cases in the mandals of Jainad, Bazarhatnoor in Adilabad and Boath Assembly constituencies, to name a few, wherein the role of top public representatives is visible in a few cases and many beneficiaries were forced to pay a commission to local ruling party leaders in some others. The selection of beneficiaries was not done as per the norm but was influenced by ruling party leaders.

Revelatory extracts

The note in question, which apparently contains extracts from the report of the State Intelligence department, is far more revelatory when it comes to identifying the culprits in Warangal district. For example, it has named local leaders and given the designations of the officers involved in addition to the money they collected from the beneficiaries.