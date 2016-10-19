None of the private hospitals, barring corporate ones, has fire safety measures, say officials from Fire Services Department

There are no fire safety measures worth mentioning in a majority of private hospitals in Karimnagar town. If there is a fire mishap in any of the private hospital, similar to the one that claimed over 30 lives in a hospital in Bubhaneshwar in Odisha State, it would be a miracle if anyone manages to survive.

The patients would perish in stampede, if not in fire, as none of the hospitals has adequate exit points or emergency exists. This is a frightening assessment by a Fire Services Department official, who is critical of the proliferation of private hospitals on Doctors’ Street located in the narrow lanes and bylanes of Karimnagar town.

Barring corporate hospitals, the fire officials said all the private ones do not have fire extinguishers, hose reel system, electric fire alarm system, terrace water tank and other basic fire-fighting equipment. “We have been warning the private hospitals to equip themselves with basic fire equipment, but our efforts have gone in vain,” they complained.

The hospitals are occupied by ailing patients who require assistance from others in case of a fire mishap and rescuing them from congested rooms and narrow lanes would be harrowing, they said. There is not a single hospital in the town where a fire tender can rush to the spot, put off the fire and rescue patients using ladders, they explained.

The officials also said that the private hospitals and nursing homes have grossly violated the National Building Code of India, 2005; the AP Fire Services Act, 1999 and the AP Fire and Emergency Operations and Levy Fees Rules, 2006.

Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas alleged that more than 90 per cent of the private hospitals have flouted fire safety norms. He appealed to the Fire Services Department to close down the hospitals that were not following the stipulated fire safety norms.