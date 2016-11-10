A total of 22 pregnant women were offered free medical treatment and were given medicine by Kalyani Hospitals here on Wednesday.

Hospital managing director P. Anjani Devi said they would visit a village every month henceforth and offer free medical services to the needy women. The initiative was taken up following the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save women and children.

Ms. Anjani Devi noted that 120 women die of complications related to pregnancy every day. Doctors Padmasri and Harika, technicians Prasad, Rakesh and Ravi were present at the free medical camp.