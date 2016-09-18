In the limelight:The spot where a barrage has been planned near Tummidi-Hatti village in Koutala mandal of Adilabad district.- Photo: S. Harpal Singh

To go ahead with its plan of holding a public meeting at the end of this month at Tummidi-Hatti village

If the Congress goes ahead with the public meeting it has planned for the end of this month at Tummidi-Hatti village in Koutala mandal, the usually calm banks of river Pranahita in Adilabad district would see hectic political activity for the third time since December 2008.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella Sujala Sravanthi or the Pranahita-Chevella project that year and another public meeting was held by the YSRC in 2013.

The opposition party is apparently buoyant after the success of its Rythu Garjana public meeting held in Adilabad town on August 16.

The meeting which had focussed on the State government’s failure to waive crop loans at one go had farmers attending the meeting from almost almost all corners of the district.

“We are planning this meeting to pressurise the government to rethink on changing the design of the Pranahita-Chevella project. We will tell the people how the originally designed project will benefit people of Telangana and how the new barrages across the Pranahita and across Godavari at Medigadda will be detrimental to the interests of farmers,” revealed Adilabad District Congress Committee working president Naresh Jadhav.

The event was actually planned for September 25 but given the indisposition of AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh, it is liable to be changed.

The public meeting in question is said to be the brain child of Mr. Singh, who is the incharge of party affairs in Telangana, and of TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Among the intricacies with regard to the impending public meeting being debated within the State unit of the Congress party is cutting down the ‘boredom’ which had crept in during the Rythu Garjana at Adilabad.

There were speakers galore and most of them deviated from the subject of crop loan waiver which had forced the gathered farmers to leave the venue even as the event was just midway.

The chief guest of the programme, none other than the AICC general secretary, spoke only for a few minutes. He apparently did that on seeing long rows of vacant chairs at the venue.