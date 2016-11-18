Electricity employees, under the banner of Telangana Electricity Trade Unions’ Front, are all set to go on a strike to press for the implementation of their demands from December 6. They released a wall poster with regard to their strike at Power House premises here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, TETUF chairman G. Lakshman Reddy and convener P. Gangadhar said that some 23,000 employees have been working on contract basis in TS Transco, TS Genco, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL for the last 20 years for meager salaries.

Though the Government promised to regularize their services it did not take any initiative till date on the issue.

To press for the charter of 34 long-pending demands of contract workers and employees and also the regular employees as many as 13 trade unions came together and formed the TETUF. Even though the federation had served strike notice on Chairman-cum-Managing Directors of Transco and Genco on September 29 so far no positive action had emerged, they said.