Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said that power connections would be allotted to every farmer who is in need of it.

Participating in the oath taking ceremony of Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) members at Siddipet on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the officials should focus on extending services to people at their door step. He said that power, seeds, fertilizers and insurance should be made available to farmers. The Minister also suggested that the public representatives create awareness about insurance among farmers.

Mr. Harish Rao said that a new Rytu Bazaar with modern facilities would be constructed at Siddipet. Addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone for the construction of Rytu Bazaar at an estimated cost of Rs. 3 crore, Mr Harish Rao said that it would be with 200 stalls, water plant, toilets, cellar parking and lift as well.

Earlier participating in a programme organised by Telangana Rytu Rakshana Samithi (TRRS), the Minister said that godowns were being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1,024 crore with a capacity of 17 lakh metric tonnes.