Crying for attention:(Clockwise) The Tambureswara temple at Velpugonda village in Tekmal mandal of Medak district. A white Sivalinga inside the temple. Rock formation in the middle of the tank adjacent to the temple.- PHOTOS: Mohd Arif

Tambureswara temple, tucked away in lush greens of Velpugonda village in Tekmal mandal of Medak district, is a potential tourist spot that needs immediate attention from the State government.

Located about 100 km away from the State capital, the temple is situated adjacent to a tank on the outskirts of the village. The place has a beguiling effect on visitors, especially the tank that has a rock formation in the middle called ‘Demudi Gutta’.

But it’s not an easy task to reach the temple. Vehicles cannot go all the way to the temple while a path that leads to the place can barely be called one as it it almost covered in bushes.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple has a white Sivalinga in the middle with ‘panavattam’. The mandapam inside is painted in red, green, blue and yellow while outside, it’s painted in black. The rear of the temple is crumbling and if the authorities do not take measures to restore it in time, the whole temple might collapse.

Villagers of Velpugonda have not been taking care of the temple as visits by devotees are minimal. A priest visits the temple rarely and on occasions when the villagers request him to conduct pujas. Srinivas, a resident of the village, says: “The place can be developed as a tourist spot. The tank near the temple is full for the first time in the last one decade or so. There is also a big statue in the middle of the rock formation which is attractive. This is the time to promote this temple in view of formation of smaller districts. We have to wait and see whether the State government comes forward to restore it.”