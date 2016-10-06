Congress party workers accorded a grand welcome to former minister Ponnala Lakshamaiah when he came to attend a court case here on Wednesday.

A case was registered against him, where he is A1, and 20 others on June 29 for staging a dharna despite the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC. The protest demonstration was staged demanding district status for Jangaon. The police registered cases under IPC Sections 147, 341, 342, 353 and 149.

The former minister arrived in town to attend the case in Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate court. Further hearing was posted to November 11.

Later, the party workers led by DCC president N. Rajender Reddy, DCCB Chairman J. Raghava Reddy and others took out a rally from the court to Jangaon chowrasta.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that the State Government, which was reluctant to form new district with Jangaon as headquarters, had at last opened its eyes following the public protests.

“In democracy, people matter and their interests matter. I demand that this State Government issue notification declaring Jangaon a new district,” he said.