Indian Union Muslim League has appealed to Commissioner of Police Kartikeya to issue orders for expeditiously solving the mystery of the murder of a couple — Syed Dawood Ali and his wife Rehana Begum — in Darga Hazrat Syed Mir Taher Ali Shah at Jankampet village of Yedapally mandal on April 23 last year.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Kartikeya, here on Monday, IUML Telangana general secretary Abdul Gani and district president M.A. Muqeet, said that the case was not solved and culprits not brought to the book though one-and-a-half year passed since the incident had taken place.