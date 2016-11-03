The district police have stepped up vigil at bus stations and near highways in the Agency areas in Bhadrachalam in view of the bandh called by CPI (Maoist) in five States, including Telangana, on Thursday protesting the recent encounters in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Police conducted vehicle checking operation on various stretches along the Bhadrachalam-Wajedu highway to keep a tab on the movement of ‘suspicious persons’ in the areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Cordon and search operation

Similar vehicle checking as well as cordon and search operations were conducted in the towns and forest fringe areas in Yellendu and other mandals in Kothagudem division.

Additional police and para-military forces have been deployed in the Agency areas in Bhadrachalam division, including the temple town, to prevent untoward incidents and tackle any exigencies during the bandh.