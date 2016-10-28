Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, has promised to make the new police commissionerate more accessible and people-friendly. He said he would take all measures to ensure friendly atmosphere in all police stations in the district to enable petitioners to air their grievances without fear.

In an interview to The Hindu, Mr Reddy said that they were planning to bring in attitudinal change among police personnel and would ensure that the policemen behaved properly with the public and petitioners. He also said that they would dispose of cases in a time-bound manner and introduce PD Act to punish habitual offenders.

What are your priorities as the first commissioner of police of Karimnagar police commissionerate?

My top priorities are maintaining law and order, provide employment to local youth and thereby help in the development of the region. Another key area would be prevention and detection of crime and prosecution of the case. We will improve the quality of investigation and see to it that the guilty are convicted. If the guilty are given proper punishment, the crime rate would come down.

What steps would you take to bring down the crime rate?

Bringing down the crime rate is one of the priorities. As crime is linked to many social issues, one can only make efforts to bring it under control.

Whatever cases are registered, we will investigate them properly and see to it that the accused are convicted. Efforts would be made to reduced organised crimes like property offences, cheatings etc.

Karimnagar district got the dubious distinction of high incidence of crime against women and what measures would you take to curb this menace?

We cannot expect any sudden change. We have to bring about attitudinal change in the society. We are planning more SHE teams and would focus totally on the prevention of crime against women and ensure more safety and security to womenfolk in the district.

What progress the commissionerate has made in the case in which three youth gang-raped a teenage girl and videographed the act at Veenavanka mandal?

The investigation was done on proper lines and the case would be on trial in the fast track court. If the accused get convicted, it would deter people from committing such heinous crimes.

What are your plans to ease frequent traffic jams in Karimnagar town?

Traffic jam is a biggest challenge in Karimnagar town. There are no identified parking lots and most of the junctions are unscientifically planned and have no traffic signals.

The police alone cannot solve the problem and the stakeholders such as MCK, Revenue, R&B, traders, hawkers and commercial establishments, electricity department and others should also get involved in easing traffic jams .

We are also planning to constitute a coordination committee consisting of police and all other departments for regulation of traffic in the town.

Do you have any plans to introduce highway patrolling in the district?

After reorganisation of new districts, the staff and vehicles were distributed to other districts. The district got 66 km stretch of national highways and three state highways. Once we get the patrolling vehicles, we will introduce highway patrolling to check accidents.

What measures are you taking to check wine shops and bars from remaining open till late in the night in the towns?

We have given strict instructions to all wine shops and bars and liquor-serving restaurants to close at the stipulated time. In case of any violation, we will register cases against the owners and not against the employees of bars, wine shops and restaurants.

Do you have any plans for strengthening the traffic police department?

Yes, we have sent proposals for the sanction of an ACP (traffic) and another traffic police station in addition to the existing one in Karimnagar town . We have plans to distribute cameras to traffic cops and video cameras to the civil police personnel to record the proceedings while discharging their duties.

What is your take on the Manakondur police station incident where a youth committed suicide allegedly due to police harassment?

It is an unfortunate incident. The police had not resorted to any third degree torture of the arrested youth and there is no evidence of torture. We will take measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

— K.M. Dayashankar