In an early morning swoop down on suspected anti-social elements, the Karimnagar district police have seized 100 quintals of rice of public distribution scheme (PDS) stored illegally and 10 motorcycles, eight auto-rickshaws and car for not possessing required documents during the cordon and search operations on Saturday.

A huge contingent of police numbering over 200 along with Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, ACP J Rama Rao, town inspectors Krishna Goud, Vijayasaradhi and Sadanandam have conducted cordon and search operation in Budugajangala colony and Indiranagar localities.

The police have found 100 quintals of rice supplied through PDS at a house and alerted the civil supplies department and registered a case.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner of Police said that they were conducting the cordon and search operations for the maintenance of law and order and check activities of anti-social elements. He said that they would conduct these operations throughout the district. He said that they would strengthen the SHE teams in the district.