An engineer by profession V. Siva Kumar is passionate about technology and the services it can deliver at fingertip. Having exposure of work at Kosavo in United Nations Peace Keeping Force, Mr. Siva Kumar joined the service in 1994 and worked at Wanaparthy, Avanigadda, Viziangaram, AP Police Academy and Karimnagar. Before being posted as Commissioner at the Siddipet Commissionerate, he worked as Joint Director at ACB.

Consisting of 22 mandals stretched into Husnabad of earlier Karimnagar and Cheryal of Warangal district, Siddipet has about 10 lakh population spread in 400 villages under 27 police stations limits

What is your priority for the district?

We plan to improve service delivery. The response time should be immediate. Complainants should not come to the police station repeatedly and their grievances should be addressed at a primary level. We are also planning to take complaints at the spot where incidents like chain snatching take place and make all efforts to recover the property. This will create confidence among the public.

How are you going to reduce the road accidents?

Accidents take place due to two reasons- human errors and defective roads. We will soon establish traffic engineering wing integrating engineering, education and enforcement (EEE). For the first time this effort is being made. An engineer at our disposal will be useful in addressing road engineering related issues immediately.

What’s your plan to reduce crime against women?

SHE teams are being established at Gajwel, Siddipet and Husnabad who will hold counselling. We are planning for crime free villages and this drive will begin with 10 villages which have been already identified. We will be trying to get all compoundable cases resolved in these villages at the Mega Lok Adalat on November 12. A dedicated legal cell will also be established at Commissionerate.

How are you planning to use technology to arrest crime rate?

People have to feel secure and service delivery is the requirement of the community. Currently we are in the process of engaging students of KITS at Warangal, CBIT at Hyderabad and Indur College of Engineering at Siddipet where students would be entrusted with projects that would be helpful to police as well as society. This Police Pupil Partnership 1.0 version will transform into Police People Partnership 2.0

R. Avadhani