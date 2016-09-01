For the first time, the city police organised a job mela help slum-dwellers and residents of under-developed colonies secure jobs, here on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the fest held as part of an effort to encourage friendly policing, Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said for the first time, the police have adopted 33 colonies in the city. The department would identify potential youth and help them get suitable placement. It was aimed at weaning the youth away from bad habits and falling prey to anti-social elements.

“Many under-developed colonies have become dens for anti-social elements. The youth are into gambling, flesh trade, illicit liquor, and so on. All the colonies should be free from such things. The police will work in these 33 colonies closely, helping youth and locals in the best way possible,” the Commissioner said.

The police would open libraries and make available sports material to engage educated unemployed youth. The libraries would be equipped with competitive examination books to help those who aspire to crack competitive examinations.

Mr. Babu distributed sports material to the youth of Peddammagadda colony on the occasion. ACPs Shoban Kumar, Janardhan, Mahender, and Eswar Rao, among others, were also present.