Tension prevailed in Enkur mandal headquarters on Thursday when the police tried to detain the protesters who laid a siege to the Khammam-Kothagudem main road for more than two hours demanding inclusion of Enkur mandal in the proposed Kothagudem district.

Scores of tribal people from across the mandal squatted on the busy road in Enkur in the afternoon as part of an ongoing agitation to press for merger of Enkur mandal with the proposed Kothagudem district.

Vehicles stranded

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side of the main road for little over two hours due to the road blockade.

Trouble broke out when the police tried to clear the protesters from the main road, which evoked stiff resistance from the latter.

Sources said that the police chased the demonstrators away by allegedly resorting to caning. The Enkur police booked several protesters on charges of obstructing the vehicular movement on the main road.

Meanwhile, in a statement the Adivasi Samkshema Parishat State president Punem Srinivas alleged that the police caned the protesters who were staging a demonstration in Enkur in a democratic manner.