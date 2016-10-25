Safety first:Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Kamalasan Reddy conducting a counselling session for drivers caught in an inebriated condition in front of their family members, at the traffic police station in Karimnagar on Monday.— Photo: Thakur Ajay Pal Singh

Accused persons, their family vow to campaign against mixing liquor with driving

The Karimnagar district police counselled drivers, who took to the wheels in an inebriated condition, in front of their family members at the traffic police station in Karimnagar town on Monday.

During a special drive conducted against drunk driving in various parts of Karimnagar town on Sunday night, the traffic police arrested 24 violators, including a car and autorickshaw driver.

Before producing them before the court, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy summoned the families of the accused persons to the police station and counselled them. He expressed regret for summoning them for the crimes committed by their loved ones.

Quoting examples of accidents caused by inebriated drivers where innocent road users were killed, Mr. Kamalasan said, “we are only appealing to the people not to drive the vehicles after consuming liquor.”

He urged the women to play a responsible role in preventing the men from driving the vehicles in such a condition.

After the counselling session, the accused persons and their family members vowed to campaign against mixing liquor with driving.

Speaking to the media, the Commissioner appealed to motorists from abstaining from driving drunk, and warned them of serious action if they indulged in the same.

Such drivers would be imprisoned if caught for the first time, and their driving licences would be cancelled the second time they are caught for the same offence.

The police would be conducting surprise inspections in all the police station limits in the district to eradicate the menace.

Mr. Kamalasan also warned against drinking in public places, including educational institutes, residential areas, and parks. Serious legal action would be taken if they do not mend their ways.

Traffic inspectors Mahesh Goud and Narayana and others were also present.