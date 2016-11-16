Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said they will conduct cordon and search operations in every village in the district to check illegal activities of anti-social elements.

The Commissioner of Police along with Huzurabad ACP M. Ravinder Reddy, inspectors Ramana Murthy, Ghouse Baba, K. Srinivas and Prashanth Reddy and 200 police personnel conducted cordon and search operation in Huzurabad town on Tuesday. During the operation, the police seized 17 motorcycles and cars for owners not possessing necessary documents. He said that there was good response from people to the regular search operations. He appealed to the people to give their houses for rent only after ascertaining the antecedents of the tenants. He also informed the people to alert the police if they notice any suspicious movement of persons in their localities.