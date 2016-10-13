Director General of Police Anurag Sharma inaugurated the Ramagundam (Godavarikhani) Police Commissionerate covering both Peddapalli and Mancherial districts in Ramagundam coal belt town of newly formed Peddapalli district on Tuesday.

TSRTC chairman S Satyanarayana, Commissioner Vikram Singh Duggal, Ramagundam municipal chairman K Laxminarayana and others were also present.

Law and Order

The Ramagundam Commissioner of Police would cover both the Peddapalli and Mancherial districts in the maintenance of law and order.

Similarly, Principal Secretary (Home) Rajiv Trivedi inaugurated the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate in Karimnagar town. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, MLA G Kamalakar, Mayor S Ravinder Singh and others were also present.

16 mandals

The Karimnagar Police Commissionerate will cover all the 16 mandals and would have three divisions of Karimnagar Urban Karimnagar Rural and Huzurabad. It would be having 21 police stations including 18 law and order.