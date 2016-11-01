DRAWING CROWDS:Pocharam forest and dam area, which will be developed as a tourist attraction in Medak district.-PHOTO: Mohd Arif

The district administration has been planning acquisition of boats

MEDAK: The Pocharam Reservoir located on the borders of Medak - Kamareddy districts is brimming with water and has turned into a major tourist spot. On Sundays and holidays large number of visitors arrive there and spend time from morning till evening.

A giant building constructed in 1918 could have been a major attraction, but has been neglected leading to its sheen getting lost. Partly damaged walls and burnt doors explain its fate and what it faced in the last nine decades.

One can get panorami c view of lush green fields from the building and the filled reservoir offers the right ambience for spending a relaxed holiday.

Amenities

However, there are no basic facilities like drinking water, shelter and toilets. With unavailability of these facilities, one has to take every precaution when he/she plans a visit to the spot.

Now that the reservoir is full, the newly formed Medak district administration has been thinking of developing tourism and giving impetus to generating revenue resource by developing the place.

Medak is the most backward in the trifurcated district comprising Siddipet and Sangareddy Revenue divisions.

There are two guest houses located in the vicinity, but both of them are not in a good condition. While one was blasted by naxalites in the past, the other one was completely damaged.

The authorities are planning renovation of these two buildings and creating tourist facilities.

Inspection

Tourism- Youth and Sports Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham recently visited Pocharam and said that it would be developed as an eco-tourism spot in the State and there was dearth of funds for this project.

He visited the place along with Collector Bharathi Holikeri and inspected the existing guest houses.

He also examined the facilities available there.

“This is time to promote tourism project as Pocharam reservoir is filled to the brim. Lay the roads, get them repaired, renovate the existing guest houses on a war footing for tourists to visit. Narsapur, Yedupayala, Medak Church and wildlife sanctuary can be linked as a circuit and can be developed. Rock climbing and road can be made added attractions,” he told the officials.

The district administration has been planning for acquiring boats for the Pocharam reservoir.

Estimates

“The boats will be ready in the next couple of weeks and we offer boating for the visitors. We are also focusing on creating basic facilities and improving the infrastructure.

Engineers are preparing estimates and we may be in position to tell how much it requires once the estimates are ready.

But, more focus will be on tourism development,” Ms. Bharati Hollikeri told The Hindu .