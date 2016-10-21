The Lok Satta Udyama Samstha and Jana Vignana Vedika, Karimnagar district, in association with Daram Susheela Devi Memorial Trust, released a pamphlet urging people to discourage the use of China-made fireworks during the ensuing Diwali festival.

At a programme in Karimnagar town on Thursday, Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas, general secretary Prakash Holla, and trust members D. Nagabhushanam, D. Raghuraman, D. Vinod and Radhakrishna released the pamphlets which would be distributed in all schools and colleges in Karimnagar town.

The pamphlet also urges people to inform the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Customs and Central Excise near Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar if anybody is found selling or storing China-made fireworks by dialling 0878-2276815 and 2276816.

They urged the people to stop using fireworks to protect the nature from sound and air pollution.

Earlier, the Lok Satta representatives felicitated centenarian D. Nagabhushanam, who was honoured with the Vayoshresta Samman award by President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons.