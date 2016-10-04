Preparations for Bathukamma going on in Karimanagar

With the declaration of Dasara holidays for the educational institutions and the beginning of Navarathri celebrations, the pilgrims rush has swelled considerably at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in the district. Elsewhere in the town and Karimanagar district preparations were on for Bathukamma festivities.

The temple town, which wore a deserted look a few weeks ago, following the incessant rains, on Monday was abuzz with activity with the arrival of pilgrims from various parts of the State. All the streets in the town were packed with the pilgrims. People come here to witness the Navarathi celebrations at the temple.

The devotees formed serpentine queues to offer prayers to the presiding deities lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi. All the queue lines were packed with the pilgrims and it took at least three hours for the darshan of the goddess.

On the other hand, the temple authorities colourfully decorated the shrine for the Dasara festivities with flowers and illuminated it with lights.