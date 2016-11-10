The day after the Centre invalidated Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, people had difficulty carrying on with their routine transactions at petrol pumps, grocery stores, and other places.

Though petrol pump managements agreed to accept Rs. 500 notes, they said they do not have change for anything else. G. Kamal Kumar of Ramnagar said he visited three petrol pumps to fill Rs. 200 worth of fuel, but he could not do soas there was no change at any petrol pump. Meanwhile, businessmen at some shops agreed to accept Rs. 500 against a commission of Rs. 50 for every note.